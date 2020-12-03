Dr. Wayne Barish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Barish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wayne Barish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Rochester-Strong Memorial Hospital
Dr. Barish works at
Locations
Palm Beach Eye Center5057 S Congress Ave Ste 403, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Directions (561) 464-5347Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
Ratings & Reviews
Other than an occasional long wait, Dr. Barish takes the time to listen, explain and interact. He is exhibits compassion, humor and thoroughly reviews his notes from past exams. He knows my condition and includes me in all treatment options. He has a great bedside manner and is the only doctor I have been too who asked me if he could do something about a small cyst on my eye lid. He wanted to remove it and I agreed. Other doctors that I spoke to told me it was no issue and did not want to treat it. Dr Barish without prompting from me offered to treat it and knew that is was annoying to me without me having to complain about it.
About Dr. Wayne Barish, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Greek
- 1346278256
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester-Strong Memorial Hospital
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Services-City Hospital At Elmhurst
- State University of New York
Dr. Barish works at
