Dr. Wayne Barber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.



Dr. Barber works at Dankner Fiergang Eye Associates in Westminster, MD with other offices in Sykesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Presbyopia and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.