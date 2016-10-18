See All General Surgeons in Williston, ND
Dr. Wayne Anderson, MD

General Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Wayne Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williston, ND. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.

Dr. Anderson works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. They are accepting new patients.

    CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
    1500 14th St W Ste 300, Williston, ND 58801

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 18, 2016
Best experience I have ever had with a physician, Dr. Anderson makes you feel very comfortable with his much appreciated bed side manner and care he takes in explaining to me my medical health issues.
Tom lewandowski in Williston — Oct 18, 2016
About Dr. Wayne Anderson, MD

  • General Surgery
  • 42 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1053417840
Education & Certifications

  • Reno Vamc/U Nevada|United Hospital|University Nd Affil Hosps
  • UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
  • CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

Dr. Wayne Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Anderson works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

