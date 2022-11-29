Dr. Wayne Ambroze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambroze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Ambroze, MD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Ambroze, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates - Sandy Springs5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 180, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (770) 277-4277
-
3
Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates - Cumming1505 Northside Blvd Ste 2900, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 277-4277
-
4
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 844-3200
-
5
Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates - Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste A440, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 277-4277
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ambrose did a laparoscopic colon resection because of cancer. I asked around quite a bit to find the best surgeon and multiple people told me about him. I feared I was going to have to have a bag but he reconnected my colon successfully so I am bag free. Is he a little gruff? Probably. But he is the best colorectal surgeon in Georgia. He saved my life.
About Dr. Wayne Ambroze, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1972561405
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin
- Presby Hospital Columbia
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Ambroze has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambroze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambroze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ambroze works at
Dr. Ambroze has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambroze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambroze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambroze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambroze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambroze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.