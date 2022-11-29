See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Wayne Ambroze, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Wayne Ambroze, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3 (52)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Wayne Ambroze, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Ambroze works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Colorectal Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD
Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD
10 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Luca Stocchi, MD
Dr. Luca Stocchi, MD
8 (18)
View Profile
Dr. Amit Merchea, MD
Dr. Amit Merchea, MD
8 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates - Sandy Springs
    5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 180, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 277-4277
  3. 3
    Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates - Cumming
    1505 Northside Blvd Ste 2900, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 277-4277
  4. 4
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 844-3200
  5. 5
    Georgia Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates - Alpharetta
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste A440, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 277-4277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Colectomy
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Colectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ambroze?

    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr Ambrose did a laparoscopic colon resection because of cancer. I asked around quite a bit to find the best surgeon and multiple people told me about him. I feared I was going to have to have a bag but he reconnected my colon successfully so I am bag free. Is he a little gruff? Probably. But he is the best colorectal surgeon in Georgia. He saved my life.
    Ron Lowry — Nov 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wayne Ambroze, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wayne Ambroze, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ambroze to family and friends

    Dr. Ambroze's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ambroze

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wayne Ambroze, MD.

    About Dr. Wayne Ambroze, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972561405
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clin
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Presby Hospital Columbia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Ambroze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambroze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ambroze has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ambroze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ambroze has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambroze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambroze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambroze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambroze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambroze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wayne Ambroze, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.