Dr. Wayne Aldredge, DMD
Overview
Dr. Wayne Aldredge, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Periodontics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine, New York, Advanced Education in Periodontics|UMDNJ-New Jersey Dental School (Rutgers Dental School)|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
Holmdel Periodontics999 Palmer Ave Ste 1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 201-3838Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
from the painless extraction of the bad tooth to the post placement Dr Aldridge was patient, explained every step, answered all my question and the office people were always friendly
About Dr. Wayne Aldredge, DMD
- Periodontics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982615647
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Education In General Dentistry-Moncrief Army Community Hospital, Ft. Jackson, S.C.
- Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine, New York, Advanced Education in Periodontics|UMDNJ-New Jersey Dental School (Rutgers Dental School)|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
