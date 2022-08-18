Overview

Dr. Wayne Aldredge, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Periodontics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine, New York, Advanced Education in Periodontics|UMDNJ-New Jersey Dental School (Rutgers Dental School)|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Aldredge works at Holmdel Periodontics in Holmdel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.