Dr. Wayne Alani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their residency with University Ks School Of Med



Dr. Alani works at Southeast Texas Orthopedic Surgery Group in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Arthroscopy and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.