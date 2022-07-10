Overview

Dr. Waymon Wallace, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Wallace works at North College Hill Internal Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.