Overview

Dr. Waymon Lewis, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Faith Community Hospital and Medical City Weatherford.



They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.