Dr. Drummond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waymon Drummond, MD
Overview
Dr. Waymon Drummond, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center, White Rock Medical Center and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Drummond works at
Locations
-
1
Premiere Internists of North Texas Pllc9 Medical Pkwy Ste 308, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (972) 888-7240
-
2
Renaissance Clinical Research & Hypertension Clinic of Texas Pllc5959 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 820, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 638-1773
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Dallas Medical Center
- White Rock Medical Center
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Doctor Drummond is a extra ordinary doctor, very patient, listens to your needs and then execute what he feels that when encourage you and get you started on your wellness for Health. He is just Awesome. My daughter and I are patients of Dr. Drummonds.
About Dr. Waymon Drummond, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1659310597
Education & Certifications
- St Paul Med Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drummond accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drummond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drummond works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Drummond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drummond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drummond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drummond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.