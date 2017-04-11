Dr. Wassim Shwaiki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shwaiki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wassim Shwaiki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wassim Shwaiki, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.
Dr. Shwaiki works at
Locations
-
1
Chest Physician Consultants8840 Calumet Ave Ste 206, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-7723Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 1103 PO Box, Crown Point, IN 46308 Directions (219) 836-7723
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shwaiki?
Dr. Shwaiki saved my life.
About Dr. Wassim Shwaiki, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1013115039
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shwaiki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shwaiki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shwaiki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shwaiki works at
Dr. Shwaiki speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shwaiki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shwaiki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shwaiki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shwaiki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.