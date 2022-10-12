Overview

Dr. Wassim Shaheen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Derby, KS. They graduated from American University - Beirut and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.



Dr. Shaheen works at Heartland Cardiology - Derby in Derby, KS with other offices in Wichita, KS and Newton, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.