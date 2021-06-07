Dr. Saikali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wassim Saikali, MD
Overview
Dr. Wassim Saikali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital, Raleigh General Hospital and Summersville Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Rheumatology and Pulmonary Clinic Pllc421 Carriage Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 256-0242
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Community Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
- Summersville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and thorough. Kind and informative. No waiting. Friendly and helpful staff.
About Dr. Wassim Saikali, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1992755201
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saikali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saikali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saikali has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saikali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saikali speaks Arabic.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Saikali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saikali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saikali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saikali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.