Overview

Dr. Wassim Nona, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Nona works at Ascension Providence Hospital Cardiology in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.