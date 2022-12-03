Dr. Wassim Jawad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jawad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wassim Jawad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wassim Jawad, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Jawad works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health United Hospital615 S Bower St, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions
-
2
Spectrum Health Med Group2900 Bradford St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
-
3
SHMG Urology - West Pavilion6105 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49418 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jawad?
He seems knowledgeable. He was easy to talk to
About Dr. Wassim Jawad, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1174761837
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida, Shands Hospital-Jacksonville|University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- St Georges U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jawad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jawad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jawad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jawad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jawad works at
Dr. Jawad has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jawad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jawad speaks Arabic.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Jawad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jawad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jawad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jawad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.