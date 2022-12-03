Overview

Dr. Wassim Jawad, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Jawad works at Spectrum Health United Hospital (Cancer Care Center) in Greenville, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI and Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.