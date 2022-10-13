See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Wassim Choucair, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wassim Choucair, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Choucair works at Heart and Rhythm Institute of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart and Rhythm Institute of South Texas
    8122 Datapoint Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 998-6900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Heart and Rhythm Institute of South Texas PA
    1202 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 604, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 998-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Device Therapy of Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Highly recommend Dr. Choucair. Extremely knowledgeable, helpful and listened to my concerns. He provided detailed information and reasonings on how to best treat my concerns about my health. His office is busy for a reason, worth the wait.
    E. Torres — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Wassim Choucair, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    • 1962496620
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown U-Georgetown MC
    • Georgetown Univ Hosp, Cardiac Electrophysiology Washington Hosp Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Geo Washington Univ Sch Med, Internal Medicine Overloo
    • Overlook Hosp-Columbia P&S
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • UCLA
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wassim Choucair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choucair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choucair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choucair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choucair works at Heart and Rhythm Institute of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Choucair’s profile.

    Dr. Choucair has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choucair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Choucair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choucair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choucair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choucair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
