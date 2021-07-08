See All Urologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Wassim Bazzi, MD

Urology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wassim Bazzi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.

Dr. Bazzi works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology - Dearborn
    18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 315, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 271-0066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr. Wassim Bazzi, MD
    About Dr. Wassim Bazzi, MD

    • Urology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1316106537
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • University of California, San Diego
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • University of Michigan
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wassim Bazzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bazzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bazzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bazzi works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Dr. Bazzi’s profile.

    Dr. Bazzi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzi.

