Dr. Wassim Bazzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wassim Bazzi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.
Michigan Institute of Urology - Dearborn18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 315, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 271-0066
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Bazzi is very precise when diagnosing my problem and is persistent in the care that he gives.
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1316106537
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- University of California, San Diego
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan
- Urology
Dr. Bazzi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bazzi speaks Arabic and French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzi.
