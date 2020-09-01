Dr. Wasiq Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wasiq Zaidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wasiq Zaidi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Locations
Mam Tarrant County Clinic4232 Heritage Trace Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 200-6680
- 2 5901 S Cooper St Ste 131, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 200-6680
Kevin E Conner M D P A800 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 100, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 200-6680
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Zaidi is a great Doctor, and has provided me with excellent care for 2 years now. I would recommend him to my friends and family for sure!
About Dr. Wasiq Zaidi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidi has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.