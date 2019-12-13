Dr. Masoodi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasima Masoodi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wasima Masoodi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KASHMIR UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Masoodi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Irram Rao MD Inc22330 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 216, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-7666
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masoodi?
12/12/2019. Just when you think it couldn’t get any better, Dr. Wasima Masoodi surpasses herself and is even better. It is 16 years now since my husband and I had the good fortune to come under Dr. Masoodi’s care. It is four years since my first review in which I profoundly applauded Dr. Masoodi’s excellence in skill, education, knowledge, compassion, kindness, integrity and character. I used all my best adjectives –honestly so, and without hyperbole. Now I find myself even more praiseworthy of Dr. Wasima Masoodi –and again honestly so, and without hyperbole. This superb physician, for example, tweaked my husband’s medication a minute 15 milligram dose for every two of seven days, customizing the maximum benefit to his specific need and tolerance. I myself also have thyroid issues which Dr. Masoodi monitors with meticulous regularity and laboratory tests. My husband and I both feel very confident that our vital endocrine care is in great hands. Her vigilance means we don
About Dr. Wasima Masoodi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1275563017
Education & Certifications
- KASHMIR UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masoodi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masoodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masoodi works at
Dr. Masoodi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masoodi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Masoodi speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Masoodi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masoodi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masoodi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masoodi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.