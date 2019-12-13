Overview

Dr. Wasima Masoodi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KASHMIR UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Masoodi works at Smile Wide in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.