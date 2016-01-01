Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasim Rashid, MD
Overview
Dr. Wasim Rashid, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 Centerville Rd Ste 5, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 315-4361
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wasim Rashid, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1841386554
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
