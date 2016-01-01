Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasim Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Wasim Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Options Urgent Care & Wellness Center LLC208 Oak Dr S Ste 502, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 285-2273
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Wasim Khan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1992717201
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
