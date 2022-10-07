Overview

Dr. Wasim Haque, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Haque works at North Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.