Dr. Shirazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasif Shirazi, MD
Overview
Dr. Wasif Shirazi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Shirazi works at
Locations
Oreilly Medical Consultants12150 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 342-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy with my experience at Affiliated Oncologists. Dr. Shirazi is pleasant and informative. I don’t feel rushed during my visits. He explains my issues and any blood tests or procedures he feels are needed. The office staff is wonderful. Everyone goes out of their way to make my visit pleasant, quick and comfortable. I feel I am getting good care at Affiliated Oncologists.
About Dr. Wasif Shirazi, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1558336149
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shirazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirazi works at
Dr. Shirazi has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.