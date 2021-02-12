See All Cardiologists in Bear, DE
Dr. Wasif Qureshi, MD

Cardiology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wasif Qureshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bear, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Union Hospital Of Cecil County and Wilmington Hospital.

Dr. Qureshi works at Delaware Cardiovascular Assocs in Bear, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE and Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Delaware Cardiovascular Assocs
    121 Becks Woods Dr Ste 200, Bear, DE 19701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-3411
  2. 2
    north office
    1403 Foulk Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 661-7676
  3. 3
    Christiana
    537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 105, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 993-7676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County
  • Wilmington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 12, 2021
    Dr. Qureshi took care of my mom during her admission to Christiana Hospital for a heart condition we were not aware that she had. He and his team quickly discovered that she needed a pacemaker. He and his team are very thorough in their work ups and explain results in lay terms that any one would be able to understand. I am very blessed that he was assigned to my mothers case as I have confidence now that she is in the very best hands for follow up of her conditions.
    Audrey Alba — Feb 12, 2021
    About Dr. Wasif Qureshi, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1861619975
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • W Va U Hosp
    Residency
    • W Va University Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
    Undergraduate School
    • Karachi Grammar School
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wasif Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Qureshi speaks Arabic, Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

