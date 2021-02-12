Dr. Wasif Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wasif Qureshi, MD
Dr. Wasif Qureshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bear, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Union Hospital Of Cecil County and Wilmington Hospital.
Delaware Cardiovascular Assocs121 Becks Woods Dr Ste 200, Bear, DE 19701 Directions (205) 934-3411
north office1403 Foulk Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 661-7676
Christiana537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 105, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 993-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
- Wilmington Hospital
Dr. Qureshi took care of my mom during her admission to Christiana Hospital for a heart condition we were not aware that she had. He and his team quickly discovered that she needed a pacemaker. He and his team are very thorough in their work ups and explain results in lay terms that any one would be able to understand. I am very blessed that he was assigned to my mothers case as I have confidence now that she is in the very best hands for follow up of her conditions.
About Dr. Wasif Qureshi, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1861619975
Education & Certifications
- W Va U Hosp
- W Va University Hosps
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Karachi Grammar School
- Interventional Cardiology
