Overview

Dr. Wasif Abidi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Abidi works at Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy in Boston, MA with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.