Dr. Makar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasfi Makar, MD
Overview
Dr. Wasfi Makar, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Makar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cancer Center of Melbourne LLC415 S WICKHAM RD, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 821-2282
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Makar?
Great doctor. Very helpful and friendly. Fast response
About Dr. Wasfi Makar, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1386752418
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makar works at
Dr. Makar speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Makar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.