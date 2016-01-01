See All Nephrologists in Paris, TX
Dr. Wasey Jabbar, MD

Nephrology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wasey Jabbar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Choctaw Memorial Hospital, Paris Regional Medical Center and Titus Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jabbar works at Kidney Disease and Dialysis Associates in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypokalemia , Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney Disease and Dialysis Associates
    870 NE LOOP 286, Paris, TX 75460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 784-4487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Choctaw Memorial Hospital
  • Paris Regional Medical Center
  • Titus Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypokalemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypokalemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Wasey Jabbar, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1396840849
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Health Science Center At Shreveport
    Internship
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wasey Jabbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jabbar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jabbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jabbar works at Kidney Disease and Dialysis Associates in Paris, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jabbar’s profile.

    Dr. Jabbar has seen patients for Hypokalemia , Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jabbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabbar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabbar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

