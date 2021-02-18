Overview

Dr. Wasel Akbary, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of New England and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Akbary works at Inova Medical Group - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.