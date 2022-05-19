Dr. Waseem Mir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waseem Mir, MD
Overview
Dr. Waseem Mir, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mir works at
Locations
Silber Chiropractic PC4200 Sunrise Hwy, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 809-9666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mir?
I've been seeing Dr. Mir for years and had a very difficult case. I'd seen other renowned doctors and took my time deciding who was right for me. Dr. Mir is methodical, honest and deeply caring, and committed to offering the best-integrated care which is so needed and yet so rare in the space. If you're looking for a doctor who cares and who is committed to truly helping you be the healthiest version of yourself, he's your doctor.
About Dr. Waseem Mir, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376714469
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mir has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mir speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Mir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.