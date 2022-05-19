Overview

Dr. Waseem Mir, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mir works at Champaign Dental Group in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.