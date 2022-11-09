Overview

Dr. Waseem Allabban, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Allabban works at Arizona Rheumatology Consultants, PLC. in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Chondrocalcinosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.