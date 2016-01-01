Dr. Wasae Tabibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wasae Tabibi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wasae Tabibi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Tabibi works at
Locations
Kidney Associates6624 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-4084
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wasae Tabibi, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1255336012
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Tabibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabibi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabibi works at
Dr. Tabibi has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hemodialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabibi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabibi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabibi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.