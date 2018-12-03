Overview

Dr. Wartelle Castille, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Castille works at Lourdes Internal Medicine Clinic in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.