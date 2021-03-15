Dr. Warren Zelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Zelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warren Zelman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their residency with Manhattan E E T Hosp, Otolaryngology Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, General Surgery
Dr. Zelman works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City990 Stewart Ave Ste 610, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-1881
-
2
ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City990 Stewart 6 Fl Ave Ste 610, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-1881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zelman?
I've been a patient of Dr. Zelman's for over 30 years. Simply the best! Going to miss him when he retires.
About Dr. Warren Zelman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1659399988
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan E E T Hosp, Otolaryngology Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, General Surgery
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelman works at
Dr. Zelman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.