Dr. Warren Zager, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Zager, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Zager Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialists1777 Sentry Pkwy W Ste 100 Bldg 11, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very responsive care and spent the time to hear my concerns and explain all medical options to help my sudden SSHL.
About Dr. Warren Zager, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1316900897
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zager has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Zager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zager.
