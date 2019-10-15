See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Blue Bell, PA
Dr. Warren Zager, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Warren Zager, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Zager works at Zager Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialists in Blue Bell, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zager Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialists
    1777 Sentry Pkwy W Ste 100 Bldg 11, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(9)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Warren Zager, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1316900897
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Emory University School of Medicine
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Internship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Medical Education
  • University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Warren Zager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zager works at Zager Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialists in Blue Bell, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zager’s profile.

Dr. Zager has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Zager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zager.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

