Dr. Warren Wulff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wulff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Wulff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Warren Wulff, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Wulff works at
Fitness Forum Physical and Occupational Therapy Pllc5719 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions
Heritage Commons5496 E Taft Rd Ste C, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 251-3232
Medical Center West5700 W Genesee St Ste 112, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 487-4876
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists5000 W Seneca Tpke, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 487-4876Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
I had severe spinal stenosis that was causing increasing numbness and weakness in both lower legs. On the recommendation of a friend who had similar yet less severe problems, I saw Dr. Wulff with my MRI in hand. After a pleasant introductory conversation, he told me that my stenosis was not just severe, it was extremely severe and needed surgery (decompressive laminectomy.) He performed that surgery on Sept 1, and I couldn't be happier with my result. I feel better and stronger than I have in years and am now again able to spend days at Whiteface Mountain skiing my favorite trails and enjoy golf in the summer. The entire SOS team was very helpful and supportive throughout the process, from scheduling to follow ups. I am most grateful. Thank you Dr. Wulff and SOS.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1396702023
- New England Baptist Hospital
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
