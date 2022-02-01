Dr. Warren Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Wong, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center
Dr. Wong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Hematology Oncology Hinsdale1 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 286-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
I am 5 years in remission... Dr. Wong is by doctor. He can be abrupt and to the point... make no mistake, some things should never be sugar coated or any false hopes built in place of solid medical applications. He gets 5 stars from me.
About Dr. Warren Wong, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1881749240
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.