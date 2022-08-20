Dr. Warren Windram, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Windram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Windram, DPM
Overview
Dr. Warren Windram, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Windram works at
Locations
Broward Health Sports Medicine1601 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 271-2992
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The first orthopedic surgeon I saw told me I need surgery to repair my broken big toe on my right foot. He never requested to do a MRI! He told me during surgery he would use a metal plate and screws to repair the broken toe. He also told me I would need to wear a boot for 6 weeks! Dr. Windram was highly recommended by my family doctor who told me my big toe is not broken! I went to see Dr. Windram for a second opinion about my foot surgery. He told me my big toe is not broken! Dr. Windram ordered a MRI to see what is causing the swelling and the discomfort. I highly recommend Dr. Windram! Dr. Windram is a Great Doctor!!!
About Dr. Warren Windram, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1407819949
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Windram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Windram accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Windram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Windram works at
Dr. Windram has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Windram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Windram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Windram.
