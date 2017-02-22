See All Gastroenterologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Warren Werbitt, DO

Gastroenterology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Warren Werbitt, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Allegheny U Hosp-Med Coll Penn (Drexel U Coll of Med) and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Cooper University Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Werbitt works at Craig S. Donn, DDS in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.
    1939 Marlton Pike E Ste 250, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Cooper University Hospital
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Constipation
Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dysphagia
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Vomiting Disorders
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Achalasia
Anemia
Chest Pain
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heart Disease
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Liver Function Test
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Wireless pH Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophageal Varices
Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Headache
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Intestinal Obstruction
Kidney Infection
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Peptic Ulcer
Polyuria
Pouchitis
Prostatitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Stomal Ulcer
Thyroid Goiter
Unexplained Weight Loss
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(10)
About Dr. Warren Werbitt, DO

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
  • 49 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275595035
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Allegheny U Hosp-Med Coll Penn (Drexel University College of Medicine)
Residency
  • Allegheny U Hosp-Med Coll Penn(Drexel University College of Medicine)|Mercy Hospital Of Philadelphia
Medical Education
  • Allegheny U Hosp-Med Coll Penn (Drexel U Coll of Med)
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Warren Werbitt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werbitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Werbitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Werbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Werbitt works at Craig S. Donn, DDS in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Werbitt’s profile.

Dr. Werbitt has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werbitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Werbitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werbitt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

