Dr. Warren Victor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Victor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Victor, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Victor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Dr. Victor works at
Locations
-
1
Victor Eyecare / Warren Victor, M.D., P.C.15405 N 99th Ave Ste B, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 977-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Victor?
Had eyelid surgery today. From the checkin to check out was excellent. Everyone was kind, informative, caring and made the experience a pleasant one. Dr Victor is the best. He is so upbeat and encouraging. I was ready to get it done. Also, he called me later to check on me, wow, how nice. I must also say the anesthesiologist was excellent as were the nurses. Wish I could remember all the names. Barbara Jean checked me out and how fun we have the same name!! Highly recommend Dr Victor and his staff!!!
About Dr. Warren Victor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1770549719
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto - Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Northwestern University
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Victor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Victor works at
Dr. Victor speaks Polish and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Victor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Victor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Victor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Victor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.