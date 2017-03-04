Dr. Warren Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Associates of Alabama Inc.160 Healthwest Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 712-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
He is friendly and funny, but doesn't lack in professionalism. He handled my fear of the dye test very well and didn't get impatient with me. Most importantly, he saved my eye when things were looking bad. Love the guy!
About Dr. Warren Thompson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1962484790
Education & Certifications
- UAB
- MUSC
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.