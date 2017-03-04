Overview

Dr. Warren Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Retina Association Of Alabama in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.