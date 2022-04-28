Dr. Warren Swee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Swee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warren Swee, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Locations
Palm Vascular Center Broward3109 Stirling Rd Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 315-2000
Palm Vascular Center Delray Beach4800 Linton Blvd Ste E301, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 921-0380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CLI Vascular Specialists2580 Metrocentre Blvd Ste 3, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 594-1849
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If you are a woman that suffers from uterine fibroids, please don't suffer and go to see Dr. Swee. He can perform a minimally invasive procedure called UFE to get rid of them. I literally left the office with a band aid. Two weeks later, I am symptom free! I just wished I knew about this procedure sooner. There is an alternative to a hysterectomy. Go see Dr. Swee.
About Dr. Warren Swee, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English
- 1639387624
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Washington Hospital Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Franklin and Marshalll College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swee accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swee has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Swee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swee.
