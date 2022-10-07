Dr. Warren Strutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Strutt, MD
Dr. Warren Strutt, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine|SABA University School of Medicine - Netherlands and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Saint Joseph Hospital.
SurgONE PC Colon and Rectal Surgery1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6300, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0304
SurgOne1400 S Potomac St Ste 120, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0302
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Strutt is brilliant! The care I have been given has been superb! He is a God sent.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1821310053
- Colon And Rectal Clinic Of Orlando|Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital/ Columbia College of Physicians & Surgeons
- Saba University / School of Medicine|SABA University School of Medicine - Netherlands
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Strutt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strutt has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
184 patients have reviewed Dr. Strutt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strutt.
