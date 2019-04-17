Overview

Dr. Warren Stiles, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Stiles works at East Alabama Ear Nose & Throat in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.