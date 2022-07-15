See All Neurologists in Shirley, NY
Dr. Warren Spinner, MD

Headache Medicine
4.5 (98)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Warren Spinner, MD is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Shirley, NY. They specialize in Headache Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Brain Injury Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Spinner works at North Suffolk Neurology, Port Jefferson Station, NY in Shirley, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY and Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Sleep Apnea and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Li Speech Pathology & Swallowing Disorders PC
    1500 William Floyd Pkwy Ste 303, Shirley, NY 11967 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 775-8203
  2. 2
    Port Jefferson Professional Park
    1010 Ny-112 Ste 300, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 364-9119
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
  3. 3
    Port Jefferson Professional Park
    5 Medical Dr, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 364-9119
  4. 4
    North Suffolk Neurology, Port Jefferson Station, NY
    6080 Jericho Tpke Ste 100, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 364-9119

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sleep Apnea
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sleep Apnea
Migraine

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Certifications Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 15, 2022
    I’ve been going to Dr. Spinner’s for about 15 years now and have always had a good experience with Dr. Spinner and his associates. They are very patient and don’t rush the appointments. They are very nice about what you come in for and helpful with your conditions, trying their best to figure out a way to help. They will provide tests when needed, do MRI’s every few years to keep track of your headaches, and provide the newest meds for migraines. I can’t see myself going anywhere else for a neurologist.
    Amber V — Jul 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Warren Spinner, MD

    Specialties
    • Headache Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164617544
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northport VA Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northport VA Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stony Brook University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Brain Injury Medicine, Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Spinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spinner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spinner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Sleep Apnea and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

