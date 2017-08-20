See All Ophthalmologists in Cleveland, OH
Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Warren Sobol, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Sobol works at University Hospital Eye Institute in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    University Ophthalmologists
    11100 Euclid Ave Ste 3200, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-3601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Macular Hole
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Macular Hole
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 20, 2017
    No words can express my thankfulness that he was the one to perform my husband's surgery. Overnight, quality of life has improved, and Dr. Sobol has been transparent as to what the expectations will be. I also greatly appreciate that he gives you feedback on how you are doing. It is comforting to know how the situation is going, good or bad.
    Fairborn, OH — Aug 20, 2017
    About Dr. Warren Sobol, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881691327
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa
    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Wright State U Affil Hosps
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Sobol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sobol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sobol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sobol works at University Hospital Eye Institute in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Sobol’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

