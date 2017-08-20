Dr. Warren Sobol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Sobol, MD
Dr. Warren Sobol, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Ophthalmologists11100 Euclid Ave Ste 3200, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3601
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
No words can express my thankfulness that he was the one to perform my husband's surgery. Overnight, quality of life has improved, and Dr. Sobol has been transparent as to what the expectations will be. I also greatly appreciate that he gives you feedback on how you are doing. It is comforting to know how the situation is going, good or bad.
- English
- University of Iowa
- Baylor College Of Med
- Wright State U Affil Hosps
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
