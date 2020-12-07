Dr. Warren Snodgrass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snodgrass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Snodgrass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warren Snodgrass, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in The Colony, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Orion Physician Group Pllc3716 Standridge Dr Ste 200, The Colony, TX 75056 Directions
PARC Urology5680 Frisco Square Blvd # R, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-4405
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snodgrass is #1 for hypospadias repair . He fixed my son with a severe case of hypospadias and curvature after a failed surgery with a local surgeon in PA . He is by far the best doctor ! Great bedside manners and truly knows what he is talking about when it comes to these repairs. I wish I would have went to him from the get go. If you want a doctor with lots of experience & success rates when it comes to Hypospadias repairs . This is the doctor ! We absolutely loved him and his passion for this condition.
About Dr. Warren Snodgrass, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1366411803
Education & Certifications
- Seattle Chldns Hospital
- Baylor College Of Med
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snodgrass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snodgrass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snodgrass has seen patients for Hypospadias, Balanoposthitis and Chordee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snodgrass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Snodgrass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snodgrass.
