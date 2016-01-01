Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grace Medical Center.

Locations
1
Warren J Smith MD3502 W Rogers Ave Ste 6, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 542-9009
2
Heart Associates2000 W Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21223 Directions (410) 362-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Grace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Warren Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
