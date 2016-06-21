Dr. Warren Slaten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slaten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Slaten, MD
Dr. Warren Slaten, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Charles M Scielzo MD89 N Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 882-1500
Airmont Office327 Route 59, Airmont, NY 10952 Directions
Monroe Office785 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 782-1900
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Excellent doctor in a not so excellent environment. Since Rockland Orthopedics merged with just about every other orthopedic practice in Rockland County it's been a struggle for many patients. The doctors, including Dr. Slaten, as well as the Physical Therapist should be commended for dealing with such an odd arrangement. There are too many removable parts in terms of other staff. Many errors can happen in that environment. I wish Dr. Slaten well in his new office. He's with checking out.
About Dr. Warren Slaten, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Rutgers Medical School
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Washington University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
