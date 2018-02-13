See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Warren Simi, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Warren Simi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Mem Hermann Hlthcare Sys

Dr. Simi works at Warren W. Simi, MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warren W. Simi, MD
    4126 Southwest Fwy Ste 800, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4012

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 13, 2018
    I've been seeing Dr. Simi for years and would recommend him to friends and family.
    — Feb 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Warren Simi, MD
    About Dr. Warren Simi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255329561
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mem Hermann Hlthcare Sys
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Simi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Simi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

