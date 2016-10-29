Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren Silverman, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Silverman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Silverman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Access Health Systems776A WATERVLIET SHAKER RD, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 782-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
He is very good , We love him.
About Dr. Warren Silverman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1831203991
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Occupational Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.