Dr. Warren Selman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Selman works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.